Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) reported revenue of $97.99 million, down 29.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.27, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -26.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $133.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +17.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Northwest Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 94.3% compared to the 67% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 94.3% compared to the 67% average estimate based on three analysts. Net interest margin : 3.2% versus 3.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3.2% versus 3.1% estimated by three analysts on average. Average Balances-Interest earning assets : $13.55 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.63 billion.

: $13.55 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.63 billion. Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans) : 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income : -$8.85 million versus $28.48 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: -$8.85 million versus $28.48 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income : $106.84 million versus $105.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $106.84 million versus $105.06 million estimated by two analysts on average. Trust and other financial services income : $7.57 million compared to the $7.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7.57 million compared to the $7.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. Mortgage Banking Income : $0.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.52 million.

: $0.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.52 million. Service Charges and Fees : $15.53 million compared to the $15.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $15.53 million compared to the $15.84 million average estimate based on two analysts. Other Operating Income : $3.26 million versus $2.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.26 million versus $2.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Income from Bank owned life insurance: $1.37 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.76 million.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares have returned +19.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.