Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Nike (NKE) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended August 2024, Nike (NKE) reported revenue of $11.59 billion, down 10.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.65 billion, representing a surprise of -0.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +34.62%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nike performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Geographic Revenue- North America : $4.83 billion compared to the $4.80 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year.

: $4.83 billion compared to the $4.80 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific & Latin America : $1.46 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.

: $1.46 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $1.43 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%. Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa : $3.14 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $3.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%.

: $3.14 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $3.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.9%. Geographic Revenue- Greater China : $1.67 billion versus $1.61 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change.

: $1.67 billion versus $1.61 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4% change. Geographic Revenue- Brand-Nike : $11.11 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $11.15 billion.

: $11.11 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $11.15 billion. Geographic Revenue- North America- Equipment : $283 million compared to the $211.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.1% year over year.

: $283 million compared to the $211.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.1% year over year. Revenue- Global Brand Divisions : $14 million compared to the $11.54 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

: $14 million compared to the $11.54 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Revenue- Converse : $501 million compared to the $505.14 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.8% year over year.

: $501 million compared to the $505.14 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.8% year over year. Revenue- Corporate : -$23 million compared to the -$7.52 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1050% year over year.

: -$23 million compared to the -$7.52 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1050% year over year. Revenue- Footwear : $7.46 billion versus $7.52 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.4% change.

: $7.46 billion versus $7.52 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.4% change. Revenue- Equipment : $603 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $524.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.6%.

: $603 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $524.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.6%. Revenue- Apparel: $3.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.5%.

Shares of Nike have returned +6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

