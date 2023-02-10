Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Newell Brands (NWL) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2022, Newell Brands (NWL) reported revenue of $2.29 billion, down 18.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Newell Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales- Home Appliances : $399 million versus $379.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.3% change.

: $399 million versus $379.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.3% change. Net sales- Learning and Development : $684 million compared to the $652.15 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year.

: $684 million compared to the $652.15 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2% year over year. Net sales- Outdoor and Recreation : $211 million compared to the $227.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.6% year over year.

: $211 million compared to the $227.98 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -30.6% year over year. Net Sales - Commercial Solutions : $355 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $389.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.4%.

: $355 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $389.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.4%. Net sales- Home Solutions: $636 million versus $574.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.2% change.

View all Key Company Metrics for Newell Brands here>>>



Shares of Newell Brands have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

