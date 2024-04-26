Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Newell Brands (NWL) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Newell Brands (NWL) reported revenue of $1.65 billion, down 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.00, compared to -$0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Newell Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales- Learning and Development : $559 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $517.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

: $559 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $517.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%. Net sales- Outdoor and Recreation : $201 million versus $234.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.6% change.

: $201 million versus $234.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25.6% change. Net sales- Home and Commercial Solutions : $893 million compared to the $893.48 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $893 million compared to the $893.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Corporate : -$59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$63.28 million.

: -$59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$63.28 million. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Outdoor and Recreation : -$10 million compared to the $8.58 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$10 million compared to the $8.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Learning & Development : $104 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $75.26 million.

: $104 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $75.26 million. Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Home and Commercial Solutions: $41 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19 million.

Shares of Newell Brands have returned -13.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

