Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Netflix (NFLX) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, Netflix (NFLX) reported revenue of $8.19 billion, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.29, compared to $3.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.26 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.83, the EPS surprise was +16.25%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Netflix performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

UCAN - Paid memberships at end of period : 75571 thousand compared to the 74261.23 thousand average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 75571 thousand compared to the 74261.23 thousand average estimate based on seven analysts. APAC - Paid memberships at end of period : 40546 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 40462.39 thousand.

: 40546 thousand versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 40462.39 thousand. EMEA -Paid memberships at end of period : 79807 thousand versus 78109.74 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 79807 thousand versus 78109.74 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average. LATAM - Paid memberships at end of period : 42466 thousand versus 41419.99 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 42466 thousand versus 41419.99 thousand estimated by seven analysts on average. APAC - Average revenue per membership : $7.66 compared to the $7.97 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $7.66 compared to the $7.97 average estimate based on six analysts. EMEA - Average paying memberships : 78590 thousand compared to the 77735.84 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.

: 78590 thousand compared to the 77735.84 thousand average estimate based on six analysts. UCAN - Average revenue per membership : $16 compared to the $16.23 average estimate based on six analysts.

: $16 compared to the $16.23 average estimate based on six analysts. UCAN - Average paying memberships : 74985 thousand compared to the 74302.55 thousand average estimate based on six analysts.

: 74985 thousand compared to the 74302.55 thousand average estimate based on six analysts. Revenue- United States and Canada (UCAN) : $3.60 billion versus $3.65 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.

: $3.60 billion versus $3.65 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change. Revenue- Asia-Pacific (APAC) : $919.27 million versus $959.06 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.

: $919.27 million versus $959.06 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change. Revenue- Latin America (LATAM) : $1.08 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

: $1.08 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): $2.56 billion compared to the $2.59 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.

Shares of Netflix have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

