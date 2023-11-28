Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About NetApp (NTAP) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended October 2023, NetApp (NTAP) reported revenue of $1.56 billion, down 6.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.58, compared to $1.48 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion, representing a surprise of +2.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NetApp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross margin - Product - Non GAAP : 61% versus 55.1% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 61% versus 55.1% estimated by seven analysts on average. Total Revenue- Reported : -6% versus -8% estimated by seven analysts on average.

: -6% versus -8% estimated by seven analysts on average. Services gross margin - Non-GAAP : 81.1% compared to the 82.1% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 81.1% compared to the 82.1% average estimate based on six analysts. Geographic Mix- EMEA : 34% compared to the 31.4% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 34% compared to the 31.4% average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- Product : $706 million versus $680.66 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.7% change.

: $706 million versus $680.66 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.7% change. Net Service revenue : $856 million versus $849.55 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.

: $856 million versus $849.55 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Net Revenue- Public Cloud : $154 million compared to the $157.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.

: $154 million compared to the $157.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year. Revenue- Professional and Other Services : $79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $79.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.

: $79 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $79.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Revenue- Support : $623 million compared to the $617.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

: $623 million compared to the $617.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year. Net Revenue- Hybrid Cloud : $1.41 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year.

: $1.41 billion compared to the $1.37 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year. Product Revenues- Software : $398 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $390.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.6%.

: $398 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $390.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.6%. Product Revenues- Hardware: $308 million compared to the $283.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.

Shares of NetApp have returned +9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.