Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About NeoGenomics (NEO) Q2 Earnings

NeoGenomics (NEO) reported $164.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12%. EPS of $0.03 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

