Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About M&T Bank (MTB) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2025, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) reported revenue of $2.31 billion, up 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.38, compared to $3.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.41, the EPS surprise was -0.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how M&T Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 60.5% compared to the 60.4% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 60.5% compared to the 60.4% average estimate based on five analysts. Net interest margin : 3.7% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3.7% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on five analysts. Net charge-offs to average total net loans : 0.3% versus 0.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $189.12 billion versus $191.62 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $189.12 billion versus $191.62 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Tier 1 Capital Ratio : 13% compared to the 13.1% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13% compared to the 13.1% average estimate based on three analysts. Total Capital Ratio : 14.5% versus 14.7% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 14.5% versus 14.7% estimated by two analysts on average. Total other income : $611 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $627.91 million.

: $611 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $627.91 million. Net interest income - taxable-equivalent : $1.71 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.71 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $133 million versus $131.87 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $133 million versus $131.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Trust income : $177 million compared to the $177.17 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $177 million compared to the $177.17 million average estimate based on four analysts. Mortgage banking revenues : $118 million compared to the $113.55 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $118 million compared to the $113.55 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income: $1.70 billion versus $1.71 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of M&T Bank have returned -10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

