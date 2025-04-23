Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Molina (MOH) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2025, Molina (MOH) reported revenue of $11.15 billion, up 12.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.08, compared to $5.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.86, the EPS surprise was +3.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Molina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

MCR - Total : 89.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 88.5%.

: 89.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 88.5%. MCR - Medicare : 88.3% versus 83.4% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 88.3% versus 83.4% estimated by two analysts on average. Ending Membership by Program - Marketplaces : 662 thousand compared to the 583.43 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 662 thousand compared to the 583.43 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Ending Membership by Program - Total : 5.75 million compared to the 5.95 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5.75 million compared to the 5.95 million average estimate based on two analysts. Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid : 4.81 million versus 5.1 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4.81 million versus 5.1 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Premium revenue : $10.63 billion versus $10.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.

: $10.63 billion versus $10.61 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change. Revenue- Premium tax revenue : $388 million versus $327.98 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.6% change.

: $388 million versus $327.98 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.6% change. Revenue- Investment income : $108 million compared to the $102.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $108 million compared to the $102.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Revenue- Other revenue : $23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

: $23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $22.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%. Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicaid : $8.13 billion versus $8.16 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.

: $8.13 billion versus $8.16 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change. Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicare : $1.47 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

: $1.47 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%. Revenue- Premium revenue- Marketplace: $1 billion compared to the $998.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +76.1% year over year.

Shares of Molina have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

