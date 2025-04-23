Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Meritage (MTH) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2025, Meritage Homes (MTH) reported revenue of $1.36 billion, down 7.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.69, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.71, the EPS surprise was -1.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Meritage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Order Backlog - Total : 2,004 versus 2,398 estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 2,004 versus 2,398 estimated by 10 analysts on average. Homes closed - Total : 3,416 versus 3,368 estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: 3,416 versus 3,368 estimated by 10 analysts on average. Homes ordered - Total : 3,876 compared to the 4,222 average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: 3,876 compared to the 4,222 average estimate based on 10 analysts. Order Backlog Value - Total : $812.36 million compared to the $975.98 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $812.36 million compared to the $975.98 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Active Communities - Ending - Total : 290 versus 300 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 290 versus 300 estimated by seven analysts on average. Homes Ordered Value - Total : $1.56 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $1.56 billion compared to the $1.68 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Home Closed Value - Central Region : $412.54 million versus $382.08 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $412.54 million versus $382.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Home Closed Value - West Region : $479.64 million versus $458.66 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $479.64 million versus $458.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Home closing : $1.34 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change.

: $1.34 billion versus $1.35 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.5% change. Revenue- Land closing : $15.42 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $4.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +569%.

: $15.42 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $4.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +569%. Revenue- Total closing revenue (Homebuilding) : $1.36 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%.

: $1.36 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%. Revenue- Financial Services: $7.08 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $6.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

Shares of Meritage have returned -6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.