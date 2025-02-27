Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Melco (MLCO) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Melco Resorts (MLCO) reported revenue of $1.19 billion, up 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.01, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 billion, representing a surprise of +0.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -112.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Melco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Daily Rate - Altira Macau : $133 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.50.

: $133 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.50. Average Daily Rate - City of Dreams : $211 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $201.69.

: $211 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $201.69. Revenue Per Available Room - City of Dreams : $197 compared to the $190.55 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $197 compared to the $190.55 average estimate based on two analysts. Occupancy Rate - City of Dreams : 93% versus 94.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 93% versus 94.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue Per Available Room - Altira Macau : $127 compared to the $128.73 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $127 compared to the $128.73 average estimate based on two analysts. Occupancy Rate - Altira Macau : 95% compared to the 95% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 95% compared to the 95% average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenue- Mocha and Other : $29.30 million versus $30.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change.

: $29.30 million versus $30.17 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.1% change. Net Revenue- Altira Macau : $31.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%.

: $31.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.1%. Net Revenue- City of Dreams Manila : $133.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $117.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.

: $133.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $117.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%. Net Revenue- Studio City : $342 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $362.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

: $342 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $362.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%. Net Revenue- City of Dreams : $591.10 million versus $574.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change.

: $591.10 million versus $574.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.6% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Mocha and Other: $5.74 million compared to the $6.78 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Melco have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

