Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Melco (MLCO) Q4 Earnings

Melco Resorts (MLCO) reported $1.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 224.4%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to -$0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion, representing a surprise of +0.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +333.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Melco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average Daily Rate - Altira Macau : $135 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $141.50.

: $135 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $141.50. Average Daily Rate - City of Dreams : $199 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $207.50.

: $199 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $207.50. Revenue Per Available Room - City of Dreams : $186 versus $190.92 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $186 versus $190.92 estimated by two analysts on average. Occupancy Rate - City of Dreams : 93% compared to the 92% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 93% compared to the 92% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue Per Available Room - Altira Macau : $127 compared to the $133.83 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $127 compared to the $133.83 average estimate based on two analysts. Occupancy Rate - Altira Macau : 94% versus 94.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 94% versus 94.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenue- Mocha and Other : $28.70 million compared to the $30.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $28.70 million compared to the $30.29 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenue- Altira Macau : $33.60 million compared to the $29.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $33.60 million compared to the $29.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenue- City of Dreams Manila : $120.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $136.26 million.

: $120.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $136.26 million. Net Revenue- Studio City : $302.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $301.35 million.

: $302.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $301.35 million. Net Revenue- City of Dreams : $559.80 million versus $550.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $559.80 million versus $550.59 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Mocha and Other: $6.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.11 million.

Shares of Melco have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.