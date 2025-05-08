Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Melco (MLCO) Q1 Earnings

Melco Resorts (MLCO) reported $1.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. EPS of $0.12 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was +1300.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Melco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenue- Mocha and Other : $30.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

: $30.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%. Net Revenue- Altira Macau : $27.90 million versus $29.32 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.4% change.

: $27.90 million versus $29.32 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.4% change. Net Revenue- City of Dreams Manila : $101.60 million versus $104.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.2% change.

: $101.60 million versus $104.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.2% change. Net Revenue- Studio City : $354.50 million versus $342.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change.

: $354.50 million versus $342.36 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change. Net Revenue- City of Dreams : $658.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $634.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%.

: $658.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $634.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.5%. Adjusted EBITDA- Mocha and Other : $6.79 million versus $5.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $6.79 million versus $5.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Altira Macau : -$0.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$0.80 million.

: -$0.69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$0.80 million. Adjusted EBITDA- City of Dreams : $195.91 million compared to the $171.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $195.91 million compared to the $171.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Studio City : $97.32 million compared to the $85.12 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $97.32 million compared to the $85.12 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- City of Dreams Manila : $30.06 million versus $38.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $30.06 million versus $38.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Others Expenses : -$28.33 million versus -$27 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$28.33 million versus -$27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Cyprus Operations: $11.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.53 million.

Shares of Melco have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

