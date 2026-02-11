Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About McGraw Hill, Inc. (MH) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2025, McGraw Hill, Inc. (MH) reported revenue of $434.16 million, representing no change compared to the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.22% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $408.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05, the EPS surprise was +489.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- K-12 : $128.19 million compared to the $120.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $128.19 million compared to the $120.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- International : $44.06 million compared to the $43.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $44.06 million compared to the $43.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Global Professional : $36.24 million versus $32.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $36.24 million versus $32.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Higher Education: $225.36 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $209.05 million.

Here is how McGraw Hill, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of McGraw Hill, Inc. have returned -15.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

