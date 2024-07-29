Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About McDonald's (MCD) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, McDonald's (MCD) reported revenue of $6.49 billion, down 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.97, compared to $3.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.65 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.08, the EPS surprise was -3.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how McDonald's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable sales growth - U.S. - YoY change : -0.7% versus 0.3% estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: -0.7% versus 0.3% estimated by 10 analysts on average. Comparable sales growth - International Operated Markets - YoY change : -1.1% compared to the 2.1% average estimate based on 10 analysts.

: -1.1% compared to the 2.1% average estimate based on 10 analysts. Comparable sales growth - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate - YoY change : -1.3% versus -0.1% estimated by 10 analysts on average.

: -1.3% versus -0.1% estimated by 10 analysts on average. Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide : 42,406 versus 42,302 estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 42,406 versus 42,302 estimated by nine analysts on average. Revenues- Total Company-operated sales : $2.46 billion versus $2.57 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.

: $2.46 billion versus $2.57 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change. Revenues- Total Franchised revenues : $3.94 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $4.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%.

: $3.94 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $4.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.2%. Revenues- Total Other revenues : $89 million compared to the $82.44 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.

: $89 million compared to the $82.44 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year. Revenues- Company-operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate : $215 million versus $210.40 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.

: $215 million versus $210.40 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change. Revenues- Franchised revenues- International Operated Markets : $1.67 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.

: $1.67 billion versus $1.73 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change. Revenues- Company-operated sales- U.S. $814 million versus $824.20 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.

$814 million versus $824.20 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change. Revenues- Company-operated sales- International Operated Markets : $1.43 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.

: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.53 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year. Revenues- Total Company-operated sales and Franchised revenues- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate: $645 million versus $655.98 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.

Shares of McDonald's have returned -1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.