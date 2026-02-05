Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) Q2 Earnings

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) reported $71.76 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.2%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $69.87 million, representing a surprise of +2.71%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +77.59%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Unit sales volume - MasterCraft : 409 versus 408 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 409 versus 408 estimated by two analysts on average. Unit sales volume - Pontoon : 174 compared to the 155 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 174 compared to the 155 average estimate based on two analysts. Net sales per unit - Consolidated : $123.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $125.05.

: $123.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $125.05. Net sales per unit - MasterCraft : $151.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $151.00.

: $151.00 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $151.00. Net sales per unit - Pontoon : $58.00 versus $56.50 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $58.00 versus $56.50 estimated by two analysts on average. Unit sales volume - Consolidated : 583 compared to the 563 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 583 compared to the 563 average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales- MasterCraft : $61.74 million compared to the $61.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.

: $61.74 million compared to the $61.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year. Net Sales- Pontoon: $10.02 million compared to the $8.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.2% year over year.

Here is how MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. here>>>

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. have returned +12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (MCFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.