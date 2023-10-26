Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About MasterCard (MA) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, MasterCard (MA) reported revenue of $6.53 billion, up 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.39, compared to $2.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.53 billion, representing a surprise of +0.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MasterCard performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Switched transactions : 37,155 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 37,133 million.

: 37,155 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 37,133 million. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Latin America : $192 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $178.57 billion.

: $192 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $178.57 billion. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe : $758 billion versus $766.47 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $758 billion versus $766.47 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada : $66 billion compared to the $69.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $66 billion compared to the $69.28 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA : $569 billion versus $590.46 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $569 billion versus $590.46 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States : $1,586 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,604.78 billion.

: $1,586 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,604.78 billion. Revenue- Transaction processing assessments : $3.17 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $3.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%.

: $3.17 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $3.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%. Net revenue by category- Value-added services and solutions : $2.32 billion compared to the $2.30 billion average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $2.32 billion compared to the $2.30 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. Revenue- Cross-border assessments : $2.31 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.3%.

: $2.31 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.3%. Revenue- Domestic assessments : $2.46 billion versus $2.51 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.

: $2.46 billion versus $2.51 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change. Net revenue by category- Payment network : $4.21 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.22 billion.

: $4.21 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.22 billion. Revenue- Other network assessments: $229 million versus $238.77 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -87.5% change.

Shares of MasterCard have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

