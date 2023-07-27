Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About MasterCard (MA) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, MasterCard (MA) reported revenue of $6.27 billion, up 14% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.89, compared to $2.56 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.17 billion, representing a surprise of +1.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.84.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MasterCard performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Switched transactions : 35519 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 34796.6 million.

: 35519 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 34796.6 million. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - APMEA : $572 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $578.8 billion.

: $572 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $578.8 billion. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide : $2267 billion compared to the $2251.8 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2267 billion compared to the $2251.8 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - United States : $717 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $717.2 billion.

: $717 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $717.2 billion. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States : $1550 billion compared to the $1534.6 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1550 billion compared to the $1534.6 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Latin America : $181 billion compared to the $172.5 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $181 billion compared to the $172.5 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Europe : $731 billion versus $715.1 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $731 billion versus $715.1 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Gross dollar volume - All Mastercard Credit, Charge and Debit Programs - Canada : $66 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $68.2 billion.

: $66 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $68.2 billion. Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Debit Programs - Worldwide : $1188 billion compared to the $1119.7 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1188 billion compared to the $1119.7 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Debit Programs - United States : $345 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $352.5 billion.

: $345 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $352.5 billion. Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Debit Programs - Worldwide less United States : $844 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $767.3 billion.

: $844 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $767.3 billion. Gross dollar volume - All MasterCard Credit and Charge Programs - Worldwide: $1079 billion versus $1106.1 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of MasterCard have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

