Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Martin Marietta (MLM) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2025, Martin Marietta (MLM) reported revenue of $1.53 billion, down 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.85, compared to $4.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion, representing a surprise of -1.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -17.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Shipments - Aggregates tons : 48,900.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 49,307.42 KTon.

: 48,900.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 49,307.42 KTon. Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton) : 23.11 $/Ton compared to the 23.57 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.

: 23.11 $/Ton compared to the 23.57 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates : $1.23 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.

: $1.23 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Other Building Materials : $248 million compared to the $253.54 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $248 million compared to the $253.54 million average estimate based on four analysts. Total Revenues- Total Building Materials : $1.4 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year.

: $1.4 billion compared to the $1.44 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.9% year over year. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Interproduct sales : $-72 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-64.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

: $-72 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-64.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Total Revenues- Specialties : $133 million compared to the $118.21 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $133 million compared to the $118.21 million average estimate based on four analysts. Gross profit (loss)- Building Materials- Aggregates : $420 million versus $461.01 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $420 million versus $461.01 million estimated by four analysts on average. Gross profit- Building Materials- Other Building Materials : $23 million versus $20.17 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $23 million versus $20.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Gross profit (loss)- Total Building Materials : $443 million versus $481.17 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $443 million versus $481.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Gross profit- Specialties : $29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.75 million.

: $29 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.75 million. Gross profit (loss)- Corporate: $-4 million versus $-26.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Martin Marietta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Martin Marietta have returned +6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

