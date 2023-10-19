Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q3 Earnings

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) reported $5.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.8%. EPS of $1.57 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.19 billion, representing a surprise of +3.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marsh & McLennan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service : 11% versus 9.7% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 11% versus 9.7% estimated by six analysts on average. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated : 10% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8%.

: 10% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8%. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter : 8% versus 9% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 8% versus 9% estimated by five analysts on average. Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Consulting : 9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.9%.

: 9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.9%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC : $311 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $335.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.

: $311 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $335.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA : $692 million compared to the $650.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year.

: $692 million compared to the $650.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.5% year over year. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada : $1.56 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.

: $1.56 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America : $134 million compared to the $128.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year.

: $134 million compared to the $128.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.6% year over year. Revenue- Consulting : $2.21 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%.

: $2.21 billion versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $2.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.1%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services : $3.19 billion compared to the $3.16 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.

: $3.19 billion compared to the $3.16 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year. Revenue- Corporate eliminations : -$14 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$18.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.3%.

: -$14 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of -$18.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.3%. Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Guy Carpenter: $359 million compared to the $353.94 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.5% year over year.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.