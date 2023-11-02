Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Marriott (MAR) Q3 Earnings

Marriott International (MAR) reported $5.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. EPS of $2.11 for the same period compares to $1.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.10, the EPS surprise was +0.48%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marriott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate : 13.8% versus 8.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 13.8% versus 8.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Rooms - Total : 1,532,066 versus 1,598,856 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,532,066 versus 1,598,856 estimated by two analysts on average. Comparable Company-Operated International Properties - Worldwide - Occupancy : 70.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 71.7%.

: 70.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 71.7%. Rooms - Franchised : 958,075 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 980,064.

: 958,075 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 980,064. Revenues- Contract investment amortization : -$23 million versus -$23.35 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.

: -$23 million versus -$23.35 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change. Revenues- Gross fee revenues : $1.20 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change.

: $1.20 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change. Revenues- Net fee revenues : $1.17 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.

: $1.17 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change. Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue : $363 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $366.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

: $363 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $366.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%. Revenues- Franchise fees : $748 million versus $738.49 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.

: $748 million versus $738.49 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change. Revenues- Incentive management fees : $143 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $165.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.9%.

: $143 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $165.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.9%. Revenues- Cost reimbursements : $4.39 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

: $4.39 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Revenues- Base management fees: $306 million versus $310.71 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.

Shares of Marriott have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.