Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) reported revenue of $33.47 billion, down 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $3.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.72 billion, representing a surprise of +8.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1183.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Marathon Petroleum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Net refinery throughput : 2997 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 2915.01 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2997 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 2915.01 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on four analysts. Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Crude oil refined : 2783 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 2655.02 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2783 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 2655.02 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Other charge and blendstocks : 214 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 243.33 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.

: 214 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 243.33 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average. Corporate and other unallocated items : -$189 million compared to the -$210 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$189 million compared to the -$210 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Refining & Marketing : $559 million versus $188.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $559 million versus $188.32 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Midstream: $1.71 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

