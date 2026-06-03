Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Macy's (M) Q1 Earnings

Macy's (M) reported $4.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.02, the EPS surprise was +678.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Store Count - Bluemercury (EOP) : 170 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 173.

: 170 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 173. Store Count - Total Macy's (EOP) : 432 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 432.

: 432 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 432. Store Count - Consolidated Macy's, Inc. (EOP) : 663 compared to the 668 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 663 compared to the 668 average estimate based on two analysts. Comparable store sales - Owned-plus-licensed-plus-marketplace sales : 3% compared to the 1.4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3% compared to the 1.4% average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Net Sales : $4.68 billion compared to the $4.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.

: $4.68 billion compared to the $4.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year. Revenue- Other Revenue : $210 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $206.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

: $210 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $206.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%. Revenue- Other Revenue- Credit card revenues, net : $172 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $158.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

: $172 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $158.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Revenue- Other Revenue- Macy's Media Network revenue, net: $38 million versus $47.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change.

Here is how Macy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Macy's here>>>

Shares of Macy's have returned +12.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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