Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lyft (LYFT) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2025, Lyft (LYFT) reported revenue of $1.45 billion, up 13.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was -5.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lyft performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Gross Bookings : $4.16 billion compared to the $4.14 billion average estimate based on nine analysts.

: $4.16 billion compared to the $4.14 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. Rides : 218.4 million versus 214.77 million estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 218.4 million versus 214.77 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Active Riders: 24.2 million versus 23.98 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Shares of Lyft have returned +11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

