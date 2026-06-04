Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lululemon (LULU) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended April 2026, Lululemon (LULU) reported revenue of $2.47 billion, up 4.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.69, compared to $2.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.43 billion, representing a surprise of +1.59%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total stores : 816 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 818.

: 816 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 818. Total Gross Square Footage : 3,788.00 Ksq ft versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3,740.39 Ksq ft.

: 3,788.00 Ksq ft versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3,740.39 Ksq ft. Total Comparable Sales (Change in constant dollars) : -2% compared to the -0.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

: -2% compared to the -0.7% average estimate based on five analysts. Total Comparable Sales : 1% versus -0.6% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1% versus -0.6% estimated by three analysts on average. Geographic Revenues- China Mainland : $478.4 million versus $467.55 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30% change.

: $478.4 million versus $467.55 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30% change. Geographic Revenues- Rest of World : $372 million compared to the $377.37 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year.

: $372 million compared to the $377.37 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.4% year over year. Geographic Revenues- Americas : $1.62 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

: $1.62 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%. Geographic Revenues- United States : $1.31 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

: $1.31 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.28 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%. Geographic Revenues- Canada : $283.34 million compared to the $280.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year.

: $283.34 million compared to the $280.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.2% year over year. Net Revenue by Channel- Company-operated stores : $1.19 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.

: $1.19 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change. Net Revenue by Channel- Other channels : $281.32 million compared to the $278.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.

: $281.32 million compared to the $278.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year. Net Revenue by Channel- E-commerce: $997.44 million versus $1.01 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.8% change.

Here is how Lululemon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Lululemon here>>>

Shares of Lululemon have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.