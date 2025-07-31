Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About LPL Financial (LPLA) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2025, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) reported revenue of $3.75 billion, up 28.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.51, compared to $3.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.77 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.21, the EPS surprise was +7.13%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Brokerage Assets : $858.50 billion compared to the $851.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $858.50 billion compared to the $851.46 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets : $1,919.20 billion versus $1,893.67 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1,919.20 billion versus $1,893.67 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Advisory Assets : $1,060.70 billion compared to the $1,042.21 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1,060.70 billion compared to the $1,042.21 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Number of advisors : 29,353 compared to the 29,894 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 29,353 compared to the 29,894 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Commission : $1.04 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.9% year over year.

: $1.04 billion compared to the $1.05 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.9% year over year. Revenue- Service and fee : $151.84 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $149.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

: $151.84 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $149.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Revenue- Asset-based fees : $702.35 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $712.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.9%.

: $702.35 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $712.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.9%. Revenue- Advisory : $1.72 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.4%.

: $1.72 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.4%. Revenue- Transaction : $60.54 million versus $66.54 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.

: $60.54 million versus $66.54 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Revenue- Asset-based - Other asset-based : $305.02 million versus $302.9 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $305.02 million versus $302.9 million estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- Asset-based - Client cash : $397.33 million versus $404.8 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $397.33 million versus $404.8 million estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- Commission- Trailing: $418.3 million versus $425.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change.

Here is how LPL Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of LPL Financial have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

