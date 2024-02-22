Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About LKQ (LKQ) Q4 Earnings

LKQ (LKQ) reported $3.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.7%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.51 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +12.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how LKQ performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Organic Growth - Wholesale - North America : 5.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6.7%.

: 5.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6.7%. Organic Growth - Europe : 3.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.3%.

: 3.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.3%. Organic Growth - Self Service : -5.6% compared to the 4.5% average estimate based on five analysts.

: -5.6% compared to the 4.5% average estimate based on five analysts. Organic Growth - Parts and services : 2.8% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2.8% compared to the 4.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Revenue- Parts and Services- Specialty : $371 million versus $356.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change.

: $371 million versus $356.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.9% change. Revenue- Parts and Services- Europe : $1.54 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.

: $1.54 billion versus $1.50 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. Revenue- Parts and Services- Wholesale - North America : $1.39 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.9%.

: $1.39 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.42 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.9%. Revenue- Other- Total : $145 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $162.48 million.

: $145 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $162.48 million. Revenue- Parts and Services : $3.36 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%.

: $3.36 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.7%. Revenue- Parts and Services- Self Service : $51 million versus $57.48 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $51 million versus $57.48 million estimated by five analysts on average. Revenue- Specialty : $371 million compared to the $357.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

: $371 million compared to the $357.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year. Revenue- Other- Self Service: $67 million compared to the $79.46 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of LKQ have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

