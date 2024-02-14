Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lithia Motors (LAD) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2023, Lithia Motors (LAD) reported revenue of $7.67 billion, up 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.24, compared to $9.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.74 billion, representing a surprise of -0.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.60%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $8.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lithia Motors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit Sales - New vehicle - Retail : 80,596 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 80,144.

: 80,596 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 80,144. Average Selling Price - Used vehicle retail : $28,913 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28,387.84.

: $28,913 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28,387.84. Unit Sales - Used vehicle - Retail : 78,424 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 82,492.

: 78,424 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 82,492. Average Selling Price - New vehicle retail : $49,318 compared to the $47,217.07 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $49,318 compared to the $47,217.07 average estimate based on three analysts. Fleet and other : $39.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $176.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -68.5%.

: $39.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $176.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -68.5%. Finance and insurance : $331.50 million compared to the $319.60 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year.

: $331.50 million compared to the $319.60 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.5% year over year. Used vehicle wholesale : $242.90 million versus $318.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.7% change.

: $242.90 million versus $318.58 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.7% change. Used vehicle retail : $2.27 billion compared to the $2.35 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

: $2.27 billion compared to the $2.35 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year. Service, body and parts : $818.30 million versus $817.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.

: $818.30 million versus $817.59 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change. New vehicle : $3.97 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%.

: $3.97 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.76 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%. Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Service, Body and Parts : $723.50 million versus $703.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $723.50 million versus $703.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue by Same Store Operating Metrics- Finance and Insurance: $309 million versus $288.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Lithia Motors have returned +3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.