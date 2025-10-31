Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Linde (LIN) Q3 Earnings

Linde (LIN) reported $8.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%. EPS of $4.21 for the same period compares to $3.94 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.6 billion, representing a surprise of +0.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.72%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Sales- EMEA : $2.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

: $2.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%. Sales- APAC : $1.74 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.

: $1.74 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change. Sales- Other : $331 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $305 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.

: $331 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $305 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%. Sales- Americas : $3.85 billion versus $3.86 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.

: $3.85 billion versus $3.86 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Sales- Engineering: $519 million versus $598.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.1% change.

Here is how Linde performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Linde have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

