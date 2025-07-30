Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) Q2 Earnings

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) reported $829 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.1%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.3% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $826.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was +4.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Revenue- IMS : $290 million versus $296.8 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $290 million versus $296.8 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- ASC : $542 million versus $534.65 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $542 million versus $534.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- IMS : $38 million versus $38.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $38 million versus $38.79 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- ASC: $58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $57.01 million.

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

