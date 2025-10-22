Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lennox (LII) Q3 Earnings

Lennox International (LII) reported $1.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.8%. EPS of $6.98 for the same period compares to $6.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 billion, representing a surprise of -2.66%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.69.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Building Climate Solutions : $513.9 million versus $488.88 million estimated by 15 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change.

: $513.9 million versus $488.88 million estimated by 15 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.4% change. Net Sales- Home Comfort Solutions : $912.9 million compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on 15 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year.

: $912.9 million compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on 15 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.6% year over year. Segment Profit (loss)- Corporate and other : $-26.7 million compared to the $-29.29 million average estimate based on 15 analysts.

: $-26.7 million compared to the $-29.29 million average estimate based on 15 analysts. Segment Profit (loss)- Building Climate Solutions : $134 million versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $118.82 million.

: $134 million versus the 15-analyst average estimate of $118.82 million. Segment Profit (loss)- Home Comfort Solutions: $202.9 million versus $228.57 million estimated by 15 analysts on average.

Here is how Lennox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Lennox have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

