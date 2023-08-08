Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About LegalZoom (LZ) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, LegalZoom (LZ) reported revenue of $168.85 million, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $167.04 million, representing a surprise of +1.09%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how LegalZoom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Average revenue per subscription unit (ARPU) : $0.26 million compared to the $0.26 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.26 million compared to the $0.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. Number of business formations : 161 versus 135.89 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 161 versus 135.89 estimated by three analysts on average. Average Order Value : $214 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $249.31.

: $214 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $249.31. Number of Transactions units : 283 versus 251.67 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 283 versus 251.67 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of subscription units : 1553 compared to the 1498.04 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1553 compared to the 1498.04 average estimate based on three analysts. Transaction revenue : $60.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $62.15 million.

: $60.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $62.15 million. Subscription revenue : $102.20 million compared to the $98.88 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $102.20 million compared to the $98.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. Partner revenue: $6.16 million versus $6.01 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of LegalZoom have returned +25% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

