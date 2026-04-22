Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2026, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) reported revenue of $3.59 billion, up 25.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.91, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.32 billion, representing a surprise of +7.85%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.69%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands : $2.93 billion compared to the $2.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $2.93 billion compared to the $2.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands : $17.97 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.61 billion.

: $17.97 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.61 billion. Non-Rolling Chip table games win percentage - Marina Bay Sands : 21.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 22.6%.

: 21.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 22.6%. Occupancy rate - Marina Bay Sands : 95.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 95%.

: 95.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 95%. Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands : $1.49 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.9% change.

: $1.49 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.9% change. Revenue- Total Macao : $2.11 billion versus $1.99 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.7% change.

: $2.11 billion versus $1.99 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.7% change. Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao : $290 million versus $243.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.4% change.

: $290 million versus $243.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +39.4% change. Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao : $229 million compared to the $217.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.

: $229 million compared to the $217.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Rooms : $155 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $147.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.2%.

: $155 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $147.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.2%. Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao : $710 million versus $744.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.

: $710 million versus $744.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Mall : $69 million versus $67.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.

: $69 million versus $67.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Casino: $1.13 billion compared to the $980.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +31.4% year over year.

Here is how Las Vegas Sands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Las Vegas Sands here>>>

Shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned +4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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