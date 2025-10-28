Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Landstar (LSTR) Q3 Earnings

Landstar System (LSTR) reported $1.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.4%. EPS of $1.22 for the same period compares to $1.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.24, the EPS surprise was -1.61%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue per load - Ocean and air cargo carriers : $9,254.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7,458.86.

: $9,254.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7,458.86. Revenue per load - Rail Intermodal : $2,962.00 versus $2,851.28 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2,962.00 versus $2,851.28 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of loads - Total : 501,230 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 504,293.

: 501,230 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 504,293. Number of loads - Truck Transportation : 485,430 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 488,618.

: 485,430 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 488,618. Investment income : $3.29 million compared to the $2.82 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year.

: $3.29 million compared to the $2.82 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16% year over year. Revenue : $1.21 billion compared to the $1.2 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.

: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.2 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year. Revenue- Other : $19.57 million versus $22.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23% change.

: $19.57 million versus $22.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23% change. Revenue- Rail Intermodal : $23.67 million versus $21.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.

: $23.67 million versus $21.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change. Revenue- Truck Transportation : $1.09 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change.

: $1.09 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.1% change. Revenue- Ocean and air cargo carriers : $72.27 million versus $61.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.

: $72.27 million versus $61.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Other Truck transportation : $96.04 million compared to the $112.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

: $96.04 million compared to the $112.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Less-than-truckload: $24.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

Here is how Landstar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Landstar have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

