Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lamb Weston (LW) Q4 Earnings

Lamb Weston (LW) reported $1.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.6%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.7 billion, representing a surprise of +4.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +40.32%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Pricing/Mix- Consolidated : -3% versus -5.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: -3% versus -5.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Pricing/Mix- North America : -2% compared to the -5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: -2% compared to the -5% average estimate based on two analysts. Volume- International : -2% compared to the -3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: -2% compared to the -3% average estimate based on two analysts. Volume- North America : 11% compared to the 3% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 11% compared to the 3% average estimate based on two analysts. Volume- Consolidated : 7% compared to the -4% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7% compared to the -4% average estimate based on two analysts. Pricing/Mix- International : -4% versus -7.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: -4% versus -7.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Geographic Sales- International : $563.9 million compared to the $551.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.

: $563.9 million compared to the $551.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year. Geographic Sales- North America: $1.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

Here is how Lamb Weston performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Lamb Weston here>>>

Shares of Lamb Weston have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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