Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2025, Krispy Kreme (DNUT) reported revenue of $375.18 million, down 15.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.05, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $381.21 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06, the EPS surprise was +16.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Krispy Kreme performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Global Points of Access, by segment and type - U.S. - Hot Light Theater Shops : 238 compared to the 239 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 238 compared to the 239 average estimate based on three analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Total : 2,439 compared to the 2,497 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,439 compared to the 2,497 average estimate based on three analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - DFD Doors : 1,197 versus 1,245 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,197 versus 1,245 estimated by three analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Carts, Food Trucks, and Other : 30 versus 30 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 30 versus 30 estimated by three analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Fresh Shops : 1,104 versus 1,114 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,104 versus 1,114 estimated by three analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - Market Development - Hot Light Theater Shops : 108 compared to the 108 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 108 compared to the 108 average estimate based on three analysts. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Total : 5,052 versus 5,347 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5,052 versus 5,347 estimated by three analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - DFD Doors : 4,469 versus 4,765 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4,469 versus 4,765 estimated by three analysts on average. Global Points of Access, by segment and type - International - Carts, Food Trucks, and Other : 17 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18.

: 17 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 18. Geographic Revenue- U.S. $236.54 million compared to the $225.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.1% year over year.

$236.54 million compared to the $225.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.1% year over year. Geographic Revenue- Market Development : $19.01 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%.

: $19.01 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $21.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%. Geographic Revenue- International: $119.64 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $127.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.

Shares of Krispy Kreme have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

