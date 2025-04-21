Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q1 Earnings

Kinder Morgan (KMI) reported $4.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $0.34 for the same period compares to $0.34 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was -2.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kinder Morgan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Realized weighted average oil price : $68.38 per barrel versus $68.39 per barrel estimated by two analysts on average.

: $68.38 per barrel versus $68.39 per barrel estimated by two analysts on average. Terminals - Bulk transload tonnage : 12.5 MMTon versus 13.45 MMTon estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12.5 MMTon versus 13.45 MMTon estimated by two analysts on average. Terminals - Liquids leasable capacity : 78.8 MMBBL versus the two-analyst average estimate of 78.08 MMBBL.

: 78.8 MMBBL versus the two-analyst average estimate of 78.08 MMBBL. Realized weighted average NGL price : $35.36 per barrel versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.54 per barrel.

: $35.36 per barrel versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.54 per barrel. Segment EBDA- Products Pipelines : $273 million compared to the $284.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $273 million compared to the $284.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. Segment EBDA- Terminals : $275 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $269.13 million.

: $275 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $269.13 million. Segment EBDA- Natural gas Pipelines : $1.45 billion versus $1.56 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.45 billion versus $1.56 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Segment EBDA- CO2: $181 million compared to the $181.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Kinder Morgan have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.