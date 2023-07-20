Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About KeyCorp (KEY) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2023, KeyCorp (KEY) reported revenue of $1.59 billion, down 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.27, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 billion, representing a surprise of -1.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how KeyCorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest margin - Proforma : 2.29% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.26%.

: 2.29% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.26%. Average balance - Total earning assets : $180.64 billion versus $178.35 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $180.64 billion versus $178.35 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Net loan charge-offs to average loans : 0.17% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.25%.

: 0.17% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.25%. Cash Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) : 66.8% compared to the 66.51% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 66.8% compared to the 66.51% average estimate based on five analysts. Nonperforming assets - Total : $462 million compared to the $470.37 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $462 million compared to the $470.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio : 10.7% versus 10.58% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 10.7% versus 10.58% estimated by two analysts on average. Total Risk-based Capital Ratio : 13% versus 12.48% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 13% versus 12.48% estimated by two analysts on average. Leverage Ratio : 8.7% compared to the 8.86% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 8.7% compared to the 8.86% average estimate based on two analysts. Nonperforming loans at period-end : $431 million versus $446.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $431 million versus $446.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $69 million compared to the $70.59 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $69 million compared to the $70.59 million average estimate based on six analysts. Corporate services income : $86 million compared to the $82.95 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $86 million compared to the $82.95 million average estimate based on six analysts. Trust and investment services income: $126 million compared to the $131.52 million average estimate based on six analysts.

Shares of KeyCorp have returned +16% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

