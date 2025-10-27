Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2025, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) reported revenue of $4.31 billion, up 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- U.S. Coffee : $991 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $969.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

: $991 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $969.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%. Net Sales- International : $580 million compared to the $552.5 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.

: $580 million compared to the $552.5 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year. Net Sales- U.S. Refreshment Beverages: $2.74 billion compared to the $2.61 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.

Here is how Keurig Dr Pepper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Keurig Dr Pepper here>>>

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.