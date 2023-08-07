Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Kemper (KMPR) Q2 Earnings

Kemper (KMPR) reported $1.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.5%. EPS of -$0.26 for the same period compares to -$0.62 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion, representing a surprise of -4.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +31.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kemper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Insurance Expense Ratio - Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance : 29.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 30.4%.

: 29.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 30.4%. Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio - Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance - Commercial Automobile Insurance : 81.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 82%.

: 81.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 82%. Total Incurred Loss and LAE Ratio - Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance - Homeowners Insurance : 81.8% compared to the 74.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 81.8% compared to the 74.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Combined Ratio - Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance : 112.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 112.97%.

: 112.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 112.97%. Revenues- Earned premiums : $1.17 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.8%.

: $1.17 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.8%. Revenues- Net investment income : $106.30 million versus $103.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.3% change.

: $106.30 million versus $103.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.3% change. Revenues- Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums : $132.40 million versus $127.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $132.40 million versus $127.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums : $932.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $979.79 million.

: $932.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $979.79 million. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Net Investment Income : $44.50 million compared to the $38.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $44.50 million compared to the $38.55 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Total : $977.90 million versus $1.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $977.90 million versus $1.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums- Personal Automobile : $766.60 million compared to the $806.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $766.60 million compared to the $806.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance- Earned Premiums- Commercial Automobile: $165.70 million compared to the $173.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Kemper have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

