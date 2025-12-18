Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About KB Home (KBH) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended November 2025, KB Home (KBH) reported revenue of $1.69 billion, down 15.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.92, compared to $2.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion, representing a surprise of +2.8%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.79.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Backlog - Homes - Total : 3,128 compared to the 3,400 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3,128 compared to the 3,400 average estimate based on four analysts. Homes delivered - Total : 3,619 compared to the 3,506 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 3,619 compared to the 3,506 average estimate based on four analysts. Net orders - Total : 2,414 versus 2,573 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 2,414 versus 2,573 estimated by four analysts on average. Average selling price : $465.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $467.42 million.

: $465.6 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $467.42 million. Ending community count : 271 versus 260 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 271 versus 260 estimated by three analysts on average. Backlog - Value - Total : $1.4 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.4 billion compared to the $1.67 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Average community count : 268 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 262.

: 268 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 262. Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing : $1.68 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.5% change.

: $1.68 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.5% change. Total Revenues- Financial services : $8.69 million versus $5.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.9% change.

: $8.69 million versus $5.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.9% change. Total Revenues- Homebuilding : $1.69 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.4%.

: $1.69 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.4%. Operating Income- Homebuilding : $117.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $139.16 million.

: $117.1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $139.16 million. Financial services pretax income: $10.61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.97 million.

Here is how KB Home performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of KB Home have returned +8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

