Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About KB Home (KBH) Q3 Earnings

KB Home (KBH) reported $1.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended August 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of $2.04 for the same period compares to $1.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.04, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how KB Home performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Backlog - Units : 5,724 compared to the 6,068 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 5,724 compared to the 6,068 average estimate based on four analysts. Average selling price : $480.90 million versus $486.14 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $480.90 million versus $486.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Unit deliveries - Total Homes : 3,631 versus 3,562 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3,631 versus 3,562 estimated by four analysts on average. Net orders - Units : 3,085 versus 3,360 estimated by four analysts on average.

: 3,085 versus 3,360 estimated by four analysts on average. Backlog - Value : $2.92 billion compared to the $3.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.92 billion compared to the $3.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Average community count -Total : 251 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 248.

: 251 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 248. Ending community count : 254 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 247.

: 254 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 247. Total Revenues- Homebuilding : $1.75 billion compared to the $1.72 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.

: $1.75 billion compared to the $1.72 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year. Total Revenues- Financial services : $6.63 million versus $8.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change.

: $6.63 million versus $8.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.1% change. Total Revenues- Homebuilding- Housing : $1.75 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.

: $1.75 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%. Operating Income- Homebuilding : $188.95 million versus $190.12 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $188.95 million versus $190.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Financial services pretax income: $10.95 million compared to the $11.97 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of KB Home have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.