Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About JetBlue (JBLU) Q4 Earnings

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) reported $2.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. EPS of -$0.19 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.28, the EPS surprise was +32.14%.

Here is how JetBlue performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Load factor : 80.1% compared to the 82.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 80.1% compared to the 82.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes : $3.08 versus $3.07 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3.08 versus $3.07 estimated by three analysts on average. Yield per passenger mile : 15.89 cents compared to the 15.3 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 15.89 cents compared to the 15.3 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Operating revenue per ASM : 13.67 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.58 cents.

: 13.67 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.58 cents. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 17,013 million versus 16,889.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: 17,013 million versus 16,889.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel : 9.82 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.05 cents.

: 9.82 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10.05 cents. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 13,628 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13,964.94 million.

: 13,628 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13,964.94 million. Passenger revenue per ASM : 12.73 cents compared to the 12.63 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12.73 cents compared to the 12.63 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Fuel gallons consumed : 220 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 227.73 Mgal.

: 220 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 227.73 Mgal. Operating expense per ASM : 14.06 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.35 cents.

: 14.06 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.35 cents. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $2.17 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year.

: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.13 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.5% year over year. Operating Revenues- Other: $159 million versus $158.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.

Shares of JetBlue have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

