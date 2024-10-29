Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About JetBlue (JBLU) Q3 Earnings

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) reported $2.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.26, the EPS surprise was +38.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how JetBlue performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Load factor : 86.6% compared to the 84.7% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 86.6% compared to the 84.7% average estimate based on four analysts. Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes : $2.67 compared to the $2.72 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.67 compared to the $2.72 average estimate based on three analysts. Yield per passenger mile : 15.17 cents versus 15.42 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 15.17 cents versus 15.42 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Operating revenue per ASM : 14.13 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.01 cents.

: 14.13 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.01 cents. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 16.74 billion versus 16.75 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: 16.74 billion versus 16.75 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel : 10.62 cents compared to the 10.76 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 10.62 cents compared to the 10.76 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 14.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.16 billion.

: 14.49 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 14.16 billion. Passenger revenue per ASM : 13.13 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.03 cents.

: 13.13 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13.03 cents. Fuel gallons consumed : 219 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 222.33 Mgal.

: 219 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 222.33 Mgal. Operating expense per ASM : 14.35 cents compared to the 14.42 cents average estimate based on two analysts.

: 14.35 cents compared to the 14.42 cents average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $2.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.

: $2.20 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%. Operating Revenues- Other: $167 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $161.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%.

Shares of JetBlue have returned +11.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.