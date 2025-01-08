Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Jefferies (JEF) Q4 Earnings

Jefferies (JEF) reported $1.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 63.4%. EPS of $1.05 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +7.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jefferies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues : $314.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $148.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +123.8%.

: $314.75 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $148.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +123.8%. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues : $1.64 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +54.9% year over year.

: $1.64 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +54.9% year over year. Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Investment return : $101.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.8%.

: $101.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.8%. Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Allocated net interest : -$15.10 million versus -$16.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.

: -$15.10 million versus -$16.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change. Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets : $651.69 million versus $580.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.4% change.

: $651.69 million versus $580.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +35.4% change. Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Equities : $410.77 million compared to the $355.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.3% year over year.

: $410.77 million compared to the $355.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.3% year over year. Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Fixed income : $240.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $225.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

: $240.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $225.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.9%. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Advisory : $596.71 million compared to the $623.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +91.1% year over year.

: $596.71 million compared to the $623.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +91.1% year over year. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Other investment banking : $27.44 million compared to the $49.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +865.6% year over year.

: $27.44 million compared to the $49.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +865.6% year over year. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking : $986.82 million compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +71.1% year over year.

: $986.82 million compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +71.1% year over year. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Debt underwriting : $171.46 million versus $192.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.5% change.

: $171.46 million versus $192.89 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.5% change. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Equity underwriting: $191.22 million versus $239.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.7% change.

Shares of Jefferies have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

