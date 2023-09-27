Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Jefferies (JEF) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended August 2023, Jefferies (JEF) reported revenue of $1.18 billion, down 22.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 billion, representing a surprise of -5.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -5.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jefferies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues : $10.14 million compared to the $87.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $10.14 million compared to the $87.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Asset management fees and revenues : $16.36 million compared to the $17.14 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $16.36 million compared to the $17.14 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Investment return : $31.66 million compared to the $39.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $31.66 million compared to the $39.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Allocated net interest : -$12.73 million compared to the -$7.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$12.73 million compared to the -$7.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets : $523.59 million compared to the $530.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $523.59 million compared to the $530.32 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Equities : $268.02 million versus $290.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $268.02 million versus $290.40 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues : $1.17 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.17 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Advisory : $335.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $336.46 million.

: $335.27 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $336.46 million. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Other investment banking : $44.45 million compared to the $36.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $44.45 million compared to the $36.40 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking : $644.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $683.98 million.

: $644.64 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $683.98 million. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Debt underwriting : $110.71 million compared to the $114.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $110.71 million compared to the $114.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Equity underwriting: $154.21 million compared to the $196.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Jefferies have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.