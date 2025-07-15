Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About JB Hunt (JBHT) Q2 Earnings

JB Hunt (JBHT) reported $2.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing no change year over year. EPS of $1.31 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.94 billion, representing a surprise of -0.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Dedicated - Average trucks during the period : 12,689 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12,624.

: 12,689 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12,624. Integrated Capacity Solutions - Revenue per load : $1,967.00 compared to the $1,949.26 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $1,967.00 compared to the $1,949.26 average estimate based on three analysts. Intermodal - Revenue per load : $2,738.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2,797.39.

: $2,738.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2,797.39. Intermodal - Trailing equipment (end of period) : 125,265 versus 125,792 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 125,265 versus 125,792 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Truckload : $176.97 million versus $163.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.

: $176.97 million versus $163.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change. Revenue- Dedicated : $846.76 million compared to the $849.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year.

: $846.76 million compared to the $849.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.5% year over year. Revenue- Final Mile Services : $210.63 million versus $219.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.5% change.

: $210.63 million versus $219.08 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.5% change. Revenue- Integrated Capacity Solutions : $260.24 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $272.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

: $260.24 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $272.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%. Revenue- Intermodal : $1.44 billion compared to the $1.45 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.

: $1.44 billion compared to the $1.45 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year. Revenue- Fuel surcharge revenues : $351.86 million versus $357.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.

: $351.86 million versus $357.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change. Revenue- Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues : $2.58 billion compared to the $2.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.

: $2.58 billion compared to the $2.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year. Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: $-4.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-4.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%.

Shares of JB Hunt have returned +6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

