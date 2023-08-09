Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Jack In The Box (JACK) Q3 Earnings

Jack In The Box (JACK) reported $396.94 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.3%. EPS of $1.45 for the same period compares to $1.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $393.53 million, representing a surprise of +0.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.02%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jack In The Box performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System : 7.9% versus 6.24% estimated by nine analysts on average.

: 7.9% versus 6.24% estimated by nine analysts on average. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total : 2191 compared to the 2191 average estimate based on nine analysts.

: 2191 compared to the 2191 average estimate based on nine analysts. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company : 140 compared to the 140.86 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 140 compared to the 140.86 average estimate based on seven analysts. Del Taco Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System : 1.7% compared to the 2.69% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 1.7% compared to the 2.69% average estimate based on seven analysts. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised : 2051 compared to the 2050.86 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 2051 compared to the 2050.86 average estimate based on seven analysts. Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total : 594 compared to the 596.17 average estimate based on six analysts.

: 594 compared to the 596.17 average estimate based on six analysts. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (BOP) - Franchise : 2047 versus 2047 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2047 versus 2047 estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- Restaurant sales : $198.52 million compared to the $200.89 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.

: $198.52 million compared to the $200.89 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year. Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $57.21 million compared to the $55.28 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.

: $57.21 million compared to the $55.28 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year. Revenues- Franchise (Franchise rental + Franchise royalties and other + Franchise contributions) : $200.43 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $192.42 million.

: $200.43 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $192.42 million. Revenues- Franchise royalties and other : $54.97 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $55.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

: $54.97 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $55.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%. Revenues- Franchise rental revenues: $86.25 million versus $83.58 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.

Shares of Jack In The Box have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (JACK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.