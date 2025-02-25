Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Jack In The Box (JACK) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Jack In The Box (JACK) reported revenue of $469.44 million, down 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.92, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $470.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.71, the EPS surprise was +12.28%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Jack In The Box performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System : 0.4% compared to the -0.1% average estimate based on eight analysts.

: 0.4% compared to the -0.1% average estimate based on eight analysts. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total : 2,190 versus 2,195 estimated by eight analysts on average.

: 2,190 versus 2,195 estimated by eight analysts on average. Total system - Total (Jack in the Box + Del Taco) : 1,651 compared to the 2,789 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 1,651 compared to the 2,789 average estimate based on seven analysts. Del Taco Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System : -4.5% compared to the -3.5% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: -4.5% compared to the -3.5% average estimate based on seven analysts. Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total : 589 compared to the 595 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 589 compared to the 595 average estimate based on seven analysts. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company : 152 versus 151 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 152 versus 151 estimated by six analysts on average. Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised : 2,038 versus 2,044 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 2,038 versus 2,044 estimated by six analysts on average. Revenues- Company restaurant sales : $201.41 million versus $203.99 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change.

: $201.41 million versus $203.99 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change. Revenues- Franchise (Franchise rental + Franchise royalties and other + Franchise contributions) : $268.30 million versus $265.26 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.

: $268.30 million versus $265.26 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change. Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services : $77.45 million versus $77.07 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.

: $77.45 million versus $77.07 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change. Revenues- Franchise royalties and other : $74.03 million versus $74.36 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.

: $74.03 million versus $74.36 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change. Revenues- Franchise rental revenues: $116.55 million versus $113.57 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.

Shares of Jack In The Box have returned -9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (JACK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.