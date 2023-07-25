Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Iridium (IRDM) Q2 Earnings

Iridium Communications (IRDM) reported $193.11 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. EPS of -$0.24 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $197.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03, the EPS surprise was -900.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Iridium performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

ARPU - Commercial - Voice and data : $46 versus $45.54 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $46 versus $45.54 estimated by three analysts on average. ARPU - Commercial - IoT data : $7.48 compared to the $7.47 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $7.48 compared to the $7.47 average estimate based on three analysts. ARPU - Commercial - Broadband : $296 versus $300.87 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $296 versus $300.87 estimated by three analysts on average. Total Net billable Subscriber Additions : 90 thousand versus 101.95 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 90 thousand versus 101.95 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Subscriber equipment : $27.38 million versus $34.40 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.9% change.

: $27.38 million versus $34.40 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.9% change. Revenue- Service : $145.14 million versus $144.82 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.

: $145.14 million versus $144.82 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change. Revenue- Engineering and support service : $20.59 million versus $17.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +148.1% change.

: $20.59 million versus $17.28 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +148.1% change. Service Revenue- Commercial : $118.64 million compared to the $118.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year.

: $118.64 million compared to the $118.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.6% year over year. Service Revenue- Government : $26.50 million compared to the $26.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $26.50 million compared to the $26.53 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Service revenue- Commercial service revenue- Hosted payload and other data service : $15.10 million versus $15.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $15.10 million versus $15.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Engineering and support service- Government : $18.85 million compared to the $14.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $18.85 million compared to the $14.59 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Engineering and support service- Commercial: $1.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.30 million.

Shares of Iridium have returned -4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.